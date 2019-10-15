Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo state weekend declared they will not endorse governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term until the governor issues a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of elected members of the state House of Assembly.

The leaders who declared their loyalty to the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, told the governor that political “rascality” will not earn him a second term rather resolution of the current crisis bedeviling the party in the state.

Eleven ward chairmen who spoke through their coordinating ward three chairman, Hon Raymond Osumah declared this after their meeting in Owen West.

Debunking reports that they had earlier endorsed Obaseki for a second term,Osumah described as unfortunate that the council chairman, Mr Frank Ilaboya deceived some of the ward chairmen to a meeting held in his office at the council Secretariat, were issues relating to unsettled stipends for three months were discussed.

He said they were later surprised to read on social media as posted by the council chairman media aide that they were in the council to endorse Governor Godwin Obaseki for second term.

“We want to make it clear that, nothing like that happened. The council chairman is being mischievous. We believed he is afraid of Obaseki suspending him from office . Because, rumour has it that any local government council chairman that failed to support his second term aspiration bill will be suspended.

“Anyway, has the Governor told us that he need second term?. What has the Governor done for us in Owan west?, that our House of Assembly members we voted are at home because of the governor’s attitude to have it all. Or will Frank Ilaboya tell us if he was sworn-in as council chairman in the midnight?.

“My brother, what we are demanding from Mr Governor is to obey the directives of the National Working Committee of APC and National Assembly. APC leadership in Owan West are solidly with the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Nothing more.”

“Until the governor issues a fresh proclamation no second term deal. It is even a shame for the governor to have instructed the council chairman to stop the N15,000 stipends being given to ward chairmen because we are not supporting his second term bid. And Frank Ilaboya our council chairman is even owning the eleven ward chairmen three months which amounted to 495,000. They can eat the money but we stand with Oshiomhole ” he stated.