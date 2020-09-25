Obaseki pays thank you visit to Buhari

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday paid a visit to the President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor however told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that it would be immoral for him to return to the All Progressives Congress.

Recall Daily Times Nigeria reported that Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress candidate and others in the last Saturday’s governorship election in his state.

Recall he left APC for the PDP when the ruling party disqualified him from participating in its primary election.

There have been concerns that having won the election on the platform of the PDP, he might return to the APC.

But the governor who met with the President alongside his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, said it would be immoral to do so.

Obaseki and Shuaibu were joined on what they called the “thank you visit” to Buhari by their spouses and some lawmakers from the state.

