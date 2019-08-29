Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has met with aggrieved All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants who participated in the party’s 2019 primary election.

Addressing the aspirants at Government House in Benin, the governor said that the meeting is in line with the recommendation of the Theophilus Okoh committee set up to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

Obaseki, alongside party leaders in the state, apologised to the aggrieved party members, thanking them for remaining with the party.

“After reading the Okoh committee report and watching videos, I really appreciate you all and say we are truly sorry for what you may have gone through during the 2019 primarily election.

“Out of the primaries arose almost 20 court cases of those that claimed they were deprived of the opportunities to contest.

“To build trust, confidence and demonstrate that we truly want to reconcile the aggrieved members of our party, within a week of receiving the Okoh committee report, we have to call a meeting to talk to our aggrieved members,” he said.

The governor called on the party members to join hands with his administration to build the party, adding that “we are proud of our achievements as a government and people are appreciating our administration for moving the state forward.”

One of the aggrieved aspirants, Evbu Igbinedion, called on the governor and members of the party in the state to ensure that female aspirants are given support to win elections.

Another aspirant, Anavberokhai Isah, called on leaders of the party to adopt zoning system to prevent future reoccurrence in the state, while a leader of the party in the state, Charles Idahosa, called on the aggrieved members to forget the past and join hands with the governor in developing the state.

Idahosa noted that as the state approaches the 2020 governorship election in Edo state, the party members need to support the governor.

In a related development, some aggrieved members of the APC on the platform of Ikpoba-Okha Liberation Movement, have called for s new party leadership in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

The group announced this in a communiqué signed by its convener, Osarobo Idahosa.

The group alleged that most political appointees from the locality were suspicious from the wards and local government and that the group wants a leader that would champion the emancipation of the youth.

“Our people desire a political leadership that will engender freedom of expression,” the group said.

The chairman of APC in the local government, Kelvin Egharevba, nonetheless, alleged that the group’s plan is to deride the party’s leadership by unconstitutional means would fail.

Egharevba described the group’s action as anti-party and an attempt to disrupt the smooth running of the party ahead of the 2020 governorship elections.