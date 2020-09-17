Obaseki may win election — APC Chieftain warns APC to work harder

A former Minister of Information and one of the national leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh,has warned the APC to work harder so that Gov Obaseki will have slim chances of winning the Edo governorship election.
Momoh said this on Wednesday, September 16 in an interview with Daily Independent.
He said that he won’t be shocked if Governor Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wins this weekend’s governorship election in Edo State.
He charged the APC to work very hard if it must win the election.
“I won’t be surprised if any of the party wins. If INEC declares Obaseki the winner, I won’t be shocked, because both candidates are solid on the ground.
“You cannot say that Obaseki is not solid on the ground. He is very solid and also Ize-Iyamu cannot be written off, too.
“He is also very solid on the ground. So, we have to wait until after the election to know the winner. The only thing I’m praying for is that there should be no violence.
“I also said the Edo governorship election will no longer be a tea party for the APC. It will be a very tough battle.
“The APC must work hard if they will defeat the PDP. I said so, having looked at the situation on the ground.
“The PDP has two senators, the APC has only one. Out of the nine House of Reps members, APC has three, the rest are in the PDP.
“In the presidential election, the APC had 46 percent, the PDP had 54. So, I don’t write off anybody at all.
“We must work very hard but my own consolation has been and still is the fact that Ize-Iyamu is a grassroots politician in Edo State.
“Everybody knows him in Edo and he has massive support at the grassroots level.
“But Obaseki is the incumbent and he has lots of support among the institutions, such as traders, teachers, pensioners, who all have endorsed him.
“These organised bodies are not people you just dismiss like that.”
Daily Times reports that all hands are on deck as the Edo governorship elections will hold on Saturday, September 19.
