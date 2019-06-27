Titus Akhigbe, Benin

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of instigating the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

Airhiavbere in a press statement stated that the governor has lost control of the party owing to his alleged complicity in the House of Assembly crisis.

“The unfolding drama in Edo state where the governor failed to send the letter to the clerk for the formal inauguration of the state assembly is an indication that he has lost control of the APC in the state.

“This is all the more so considering the fact that all the 24 members-elect contested and were elected by Edo people to the state assembly on the platform of the APC, a party which the governor supposedly presides over as leader.

“As it stands now, the governor still has a lifeline to be relevant and this is by doing the needful which in clear term is sending the proclamation letter for the inauguration of the elected members of the Edo state House of Assembly.”