Obaseki, FG trade words over printing N60bn to support March allocation

The federal government has slammed Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo, for claiming that N60 billion was printed in March to fund federal allocation to states.

On Wednesday, Zainab Ahmed, the minister of economy, budget, and national planning, stated this in response to questions from state house correspondents.

“The issue that was raised by the Edo State Governor for me is very, very sad. Because it is not a fact. What we distribute at FAAC is a revenue that is generated and in fact distribution revenue is a public information. We publish revenue generated by FIRS, the customs and the NNPC and we distribute at FAAC. So, it is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC, it is not true,” she said.