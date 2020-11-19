Obaseki describes Douye Diri ‘supreme court verdict as ‘victory for democracy’

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has applauded the Supreme Court verdict on the election of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and the deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing the ruling as “a victory for democracy”, Daily Times gathered.

The governor said the victory has legally silenced all opposition of his electoral victory and will enable the governor to concentrate on delivering his campaign promises to Bayelsa people in line with the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

“While it was necessary for the law to run its course, there was no denying that the legal battle may have stalled some critical projects. With the ruling, we are confident that Bayelsa people would now enjoy the full benefits of the Governor Douye-led PDP government in the state,” he said.

Obaseki added, “I also commend the Supreme Court on the verdict, which restores stability to the government and puts the state on the path of progress. Bayelsans would be better for it in the long run. I once again congratulate the government and people of Bayelsa State for the outcome at the apex court.”

