Obaseki congratulates Okiye, Idiaye as speaker, deputy speaker

By Titus Akhigbe, Benin

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the newly elected Speaker, Frank Okiye and his deputy, Yekini Idiaye, on their emergence as leaders of the 7th Edo state House of Assembly.

In a statement, the governor said with the inauguration of the assembly, all is set for the members to commence legislative activities and perform their responsibilities to engender development across the state.

He further congratulated the 7th assembly on their inauguration and the election of Okiye as speaker and Idiaye as deputy speaker, asserting that “their emergence, I am sure, will pave way for more development in the state.”

He assured on maintaining a seamless, fruitful relationship with the 7th assembly as experienced during the 6th assembly, noting that a cordial relationship would ensure delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

“We are ready to work with the newly inaugurated assembly in deepening progressive ideals in the state, ensuring that there is a close synergy to see to the delivery of policies, programmes and initiatives targeted at repositioning the state as an economic powerhouse in the country.

“As we continue to provide tech-driven, people-centric governance in Edo state, there is no denying that the new leadership of the House will key into our overall objective of rearticulating Edo state for prosperity and economic growth. I congratulate the newly inaugurated assembly and wish the newly sworn-in members a fruitful four years of impactful legislative activities,” the governor added.

He assured that the executive arm of government will continue to collaborate with the legislative arm in fashioning laws and policies that would provide a better and more rewarding live for Edo people.