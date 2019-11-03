The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has condemned the attack on him, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola and other guests at the residence of former Governor of the State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

R-L: Edo State Governor and Visitor to Edo University, Iyamho, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Chairman, Honeywell Group, Dr. Oba Otudeko; Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, the governor took exception to the resort to violence, noting that it was shameful for such an attack to take place at the residence of the National Chairman of the ruling party in the state and at the national level.

Describing the attack as unfortunate incident, he said, “It is very unfortunate that we can’t feel safe in the house of our National Chairman. I am not sure that if I visit the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that they will attack me the way they did in the house of the APC National Chairman.”

Read also: Border closure: Our members’ jobs threatened, says Union leader

“It is unfortunate that things have degenerated to this extent. But we will continue to sue for peace. We cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years. We will continue to pursue peace,” he added.

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, escaped injuries by whiskers on Saturday, as they were attacked by thugs at the residence of former Governor of Edo State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor and the other guests had attended the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

An eyewitness to the fracas said that the Oba of Lagos and the governor had gone to Comrade Oshiomhole’s house to honour the former governor’s invitation for a lunch after the ceremony at the university.

According to him, “The former governor’s house is just opposite the university. Governor Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos and other guests had gone to Oshiomhole’s house for lunch when they were attacked by thugs led by one Romeo, said to be one of Oshiomhole’s nephews.”

It took the intervention of the governor’s security to prevent a blood bath as several vehicles were smashed by the thugs.