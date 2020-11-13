Obaseki begins 2nd term

By Titus Akhigbe

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo says he will use his second term in office to bring about a technology-driven state which level of growth and development will help reduce the level of poverty and want among the people.

He said this as he took the oath of office for his second term as governor of the state on Thursday, after winning the gubernatorial election in September.

Chief Judge of Edo State, Mrs. Esther Edigin, administered the oath on him and Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

The governor said that he used his first term to seek partnership that would drive the economy of the state through numerous memoranda of agreements, revealing that his second term would be used to consolidate and bring about a better Edo State for the benefit of the people.

“We have used the last four years to change how government works with the introduction of memoranda of understanding and memoranda of agreement with organisations and communities, which assist government in allocating responsibilities and relating with the people and other partners in development.

“Our government is committed to working for every Edo State citizen and lifting their wellbeing by ensuring that Edo State grows into a globally competitive economy enabled by technology for the benefit of all her citizens.

“Before 2025, Edo State will develop and grow its digital economy and operate a digital government.

The digital government we are building will plug into the new digital age and would ensure we deliver better and efficient services to all our citizens.

“In realising our vision as reflected in the MEGA manifesto, we will focus on the following priorities areas; grow our social sector by constantly improving our education, healthcare system, provision of social security and safety nets, caring for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in our state.

“Rapidly develop our critical energy, housing, digital and road Infrastructure, which provides a framework to drive inclusive growth.

Build the economy and drive industrialization, trade and investment, to solidify our state’s status as the choice investment destination in the country.

“Preserve the environment and public utilities to make our state more functional and adapt to the challenges of climate change and rural-urban migration.

Our major drive will be the clean and green Edo initiative and sustaining our campaign to plant trees and restore the forest,” he enumerated.

Also, other sectors the governor plans to invest in include exploiting agriculture and natural resources to provide food security, create wealth and improve the livelihoods of our people, strengthen public service, public finance and public revenue by recalibrating the state’s workforce for the future world of work, sustain law, judiciary and legal reforms to ensure justice, equity and fairness in private and public dealings.

The governor further promised to promote arts and culture, to preserve the past, document the present, envision the future, and use arts and culture as a springboard to develop tourism, while revamping the transport sector by developing transport infrastructure.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Vice-Chairman of the PDP, South South, Mr. Dan Orbih, and a former Minister of Works, Mr. Mike Onolememen, were also in attendance.

Others are the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Mike Ogiadhome, the Senator representing Edo Central District, Mr. Cliford Ordia, Sen. Matthew Urhohide and a PDP chieftain, Mr. Kenneth Imasuagbon, among others.