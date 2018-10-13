Obaseki assures safe space for children as court jails paedophiles in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government would not relent in its effort at enforcing the Child Rights Law and protecting children from the vices of molesters in the state.

The governor took the stand, as the Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court in Benin sentenced six persons to various terms in prison, giving legal teeth to the governor’s campaign against paedophiles in the state.

According to the governor, “We are committed to protecting our children and enforcing the Child Rights Law to ensure that children are not exposed to the vices of child molesters and abusers.

“We want to assure parents that the campaign by the state government is yielding results. We will not relent. In fact, there is no hiding place for these deviants in our society anymore. This campaign will be intensified and we will ensure that those caught molesting children will face the full wrath of the law.”

Recall that the Chief Magistrate, Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court, J. O. Ejale, sentenced Friday Moses, and two others to different jail terms and remanded another three in prison for charges pertaining to child molestation.

Moses, a commercial motorcycle operator, was sentenced to 14 years in prison with hard labour, without the option of fine, for defiling and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter.

Lambert Ighodaro and Benjamin Uzoma Nwachukwu, bagged 14 and 20 years jail terms respectively. Mr. Nwachukwu, who was recently dismissed from the seminary, was arraigned on two-count charge and got 10 years each, with hard labour and without the option of fine.

Others remanded in prison are Matthew Omokhafe, 65; Pastor Matthew Braimoh, 31; Corporal Michael Eriarebhe, 33 and others who were remanded in prison for allegedly defiling children aged 15 years and below.