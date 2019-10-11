The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said ongoing institutional and legal reforms in the state will guarantee a better deal for the girl-child, noting that more of these structures will protect them and other vulnerable persons.

The governor said this in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-Child, marked every October 11, by the United Nations and its sister agencies.

According to the governor, “As we mark the International Day of the Girl-Child, I reiterate my administration’s commitment to protecting the girl-child, providing her with the space to live life to the fullest and realise her full potentials.

“We are prioritising the wellbeing of vulnerable persons in Edo State, with reforms in the legal system and other social structures to ensure that they are better protected and free to perform optimally in society.”

He said, specifically, the state government has enacted the Prohibition of Violence Against Persons (VAP) law; the Child Rights Law, among others to ensure that the girl-child is protected.

Noting that the theme for this year’s commemoration, ‘GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable’ is apt and speaks to the focus of his administration in prioritising the needs of the girl-child, he stressed that government will continue to mobilise resources to ensure that the girl-child is provided with the needed incentives to drive inclusion and bridge the gender gap in education, social welfare and economic opportunities for girl-child.

According to the UN, “Nearly 25 years ago, some 30,000 women and men from nearly 200 countries arrived in Beijing, China for the Fourth World Conference on Women, determined to recognize the rights of women and girls as human rights. The conference culminated in the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action: the most comprehensive policy agenda for the empowerment of women.

“In the years following, women pressed this agenda forward, leading global movements on issues ranging from sexual and reproductive health rights to equal pay. More girls today are attending and completing school, fewer are getting married or becoming mothers while still children, and more are gaining the skills they need to excel in the future world of work.”