Obasanjo’s coalition is like independent candidate, PDP not threatened, says Makarfi

Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former governor of Kaduna state has given an insight into the coalition movement promoted by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former governor described the movement as ‘coalition of Obasanjo’, noting that the group said it is not a political party.

Makarfi explained that the agenda of the movement is to gather a good number of the voting population and then ask them to vote for a particular candidate in 2019.

According to New Telegraph’s report, Makarfi said that ”We don’t feel threatened by the Coalition of Obasanjo. I can tell you that most of them are friends and associates.”

”They said they are not a political party, time will tell. If they turn out to be a political party, we will see how it plays out.

”Obasanjo himself said anytime they turn to a political party, he will cease to be a member.

”My take on it is like in the United States, where you have independent candidacy, you have the Democrats and the Republican.

“Then you have an independent candidate who looks at a candidate and decides where to swing at the last minute.

”That is what I feel it is, time will tell what their aims are, ” Makarfi added.