Abeokuta – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written a condolence letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, which occurred on Friday.

Obasanjo, in a letter addressed to Buhari and dated April 18, a copy of which was made available in Abeokuta on Saturday, said he received the news with ” great sadness” on Friday night.

The elder statesman, who noted that the death must have been painful to the president, advised him to take solace in the fact that Kyari died in the service of his country.

“I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19.

” Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in the service of his country.

“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.

“God will give you and Abba Kyari’s family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the letter stated.

Senate President mourns c

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, speaking on Kyari said he shared the values of President Buhari and his passion for the emancipation of the poor in Nigeria and the all-round development of the country for the benefit of all its people.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Saturday expressed his heartfelt condolence to Mallam Kyari’s family over the great loss.

The Senate President also condoled with President Buhari over the loss of his CoS describing him as a `very competent, dedicated and loyal aide, who was a pillar in his administration”.

Lawan extended his heartfelt sympathy to the Government and people of Borno State over the passage of a great son of the state.

Lawan said Kyari drew from his experiences as a lawyer who was called to the Bar in 1983, a banker and journalist to become an administrator par excellence who did his best as the topmost aide of the President.

The Senate President said Kyari was very deep, firm, focused and unassuming in his national assignment until his death.

“He was a man of deep convictions and courage who understood his role and performed it with uncommon dedication and effectiveness.

“He shared the values of President Buhari and his passion for the emancipation of the poor in Nigeria and the all-round development of the country for the benefit of all its people.

“Mallam Kyari played his role well and will always be appreciated, more so now that the Almighty Allah has called time on his earthly sojourn,” Lawan said.

The Senate President prayed that Allah will accept his soul into aljannah and comfort all who have been left in grief by his passage .

Presidency on Saturday morning had announced the passage of Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

”The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020, ” the statement said.