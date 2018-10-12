Obasanjo makes U-Turn, endorses Atiku for 2019 presidency

…Insists Atiku‘ll be next president, better than Buhari

…Obasanjo’s endorsement of ex VP will not distract Buhari – Presidency

In a move that left many Nigerians surprised, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, backtracked from his former stand and threw his weight behind the presidential ambition of his former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by endorsing his ambition.

Obasanjo, who said the former VP has the capacity to perform better than incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, emphatically declared that Atiku will become the next Nigerian president.

Obasanjo, who spoke at a press conference after Atiku led top party chieftains including the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and some clergy men among others on a visit to the former President at the Obasanjo Presidential Library, also said he has already forgiven Atiku after the latter sincerely apologised to him and showed remorse.

He said: “I am happy to welcome the distinguished leaders of goodwill who have led the PDP Presidential Candidate and my former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, to my humble abode and I welcome the Presidential Candidate himself.

“Let me start by congratulating President-to-be, Atiku Abubakar, for his success at the recent PDP Primary and I took note of his gracious remarks in his acceptance speech that it all started here.

“Yes, when it started, it was meant for Atiku to succeed Obasanjo. In the presence of these distinguished leaders of goodwill today, let me say it openly that we have reviewed what went wrong on the side of Atiku. And in all honesty, my former Vice-President has re-discovered and re-positioned himself.

As I have repeatedly said, it is not so much what you did against me that was the issue but what you did against the party, the government and the country.

“I took the stand I had taken based on the character and attributes you exhibited in the position you found yourself. I strongly believe that I was right. It was in the overall interest of everyone and everything to take such a position.

“From what transpired in the last couple of hours or so, you have shown remorse; you have asked for forgiveness and you have indicated that you have learnt some good lessons and you will mend fences and make amends as necessary and as desirable.

“Whenever or wherever you might have offended me, as a Christian who asks for God’s forgiveness of my sins and inadequacies on daily basis, I forgive and I sincerely advise you to learn from the past and do what is right and it will be well with you.

Obviously, you have mended fences with the party and fully reconciled with the party. That’s why today, you are the Presidential Candidate of the party.

In addition to appreciating all that the party has done for you, may I advise you to work together with all those who contested for the party’s flag with you as a team for your campaign.

“There are still areas, nationally and internationally, where you have to mend fences and make amends. You will know how to handle what is already out and what may yet be put out by the opposition.

But, I am convinced that if you continue with the attitude that brought you here with these distinguished leaders of goodwill, with remorse and contrite heart, the rest of the coast within and outside the country can be cleared. And if there is anything I can do and you want me to do in that respect, I will do.

“I am sure with the right attitude for change where necessary, and by putting lessons learned by you to work, you will get the understanding, cooperation, support and mandate – all at the national level.

With Nigerians voting for you, it will mean that you secure their forgiveness and regain their confidence. It will be with the hope or assurance of a Paul on the road to Damascus Conversion.

After all, change and conversion are of man. I believe that with a contrite heart, change is possible in everybody’s life and situation.

“For me, relatively and of all the aspirants in the PDP, you have the widest and greatest exposure, experience, outreach and possibly the best machinery and preparation for seeing the tough and likely dirty campaign ahead through.

From what I personally know of you, you have capacity to perform better than the incumbent.

You surely understand the economy better; you have business experience, which can make your administration business-friendly and boost the economy and provide jobs.

“You have better outreach nationally and internationally and that can translate to better management of foreign affairs. You are more accessible and less inflexible and more open to all parts of the country in many ways. As Pastor Bakare, one-time running mate of the incumbent President said, “You are a wazobia man.” And that should help you in confronting the confrontable and shunning nepotism.

“As you know, along the road to where you are today, many leaders and ordinary people cooperated and overtly and covertly worked hard.

On your behalf, I thank them all. May their coast continue to be expanded. And when you become Nigerian President which, insha-Allah, you will be, remember what we did together in government – we ran an administration by Nigerians for all Nigerians where merit and performance count more than blood relationship, friendship or kith and kin.

Although some time and ground have been lost, you should endeavour to start from where we stopped and recover some lost ground, if not time.

“Please uphold truth, integrity, principles, morality and fight corruption, crimes and insurgency. The fundamental law of the land, our constitution, must be scrupulously defended.

I make one demand and one demand on you today, I need you to say before God and man that you will always remain irrevocably committed to upholding ALL the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the whole country will remain your single indivisible constituency.

“Constitutionalism, popular participation and inclusiveness are pre-conditions for reversing the deficits of the past three and half years. They will ensure abiding faith in our indivisibility, oneness and faith in the survival of all against none.

“The fundamentals for our development, economic growth and progress are hard and soft infrastructure. Remember to always give adequate places in your administration to our youth and women.

“All the authorities involved with the preparation, all processes and conduct of the election must ensure that the election is free, fair and credible.

“Once again, congratulations and I wish you well. My distinguished brothers and leaders of goodwill, thank you for making this happen. I will now count on you to encourage all hands to be on the deck to take Nigeria to the level God has created it to be – autopilot level.”

Those present at the press conference included the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Chief Bode George, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator Liyel Imoke, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe among others.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has received the news of Obasanjo’s predictable U-turn and somersault on the endorsement of Atiku at a meeting on Thursday, saying that it is the least surprised by the well-rehearsed theatre.

“They will lose together. Listening to the prepared statement of the former President after the meeting showed the usual ego trip and “I know it all” character of Obasanjo,” the Presidency stated.

In a statement made available on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said that in the first place, “we dare to say that a pompous statement from the former President advising Nigerians on a vote against President Buhari is the best recommendation that can come at this time.”

The statement reads in part: “It also betrayed a lack of understanding of today’s politics which is about good governance. The country voted for change in 2015 and a leader that ensures good governance which only President Buhari and the APC can provide.

“Bent on these laudable goals, we will not allow ourselves to be distracted.

“We are busy on various national issues including the restructuring and the diversification of the economy, fighting corruption, terrorism and other threats to national security; increasing the availability of electric power, improving education, health, and providing long-delayed infrastructure- roads, rail, airports and so forth.

“Many governments have come and gone, but they did not care about some of these projects.

“We were talking about these things for 16 years under the PDP and nothing was done.

“President Buhari is proud of his record because his achievements are verifiable, while that of the PDP is manifested by the devastating social and economic impact of large scale corruption during their governance.

“The President will not relent in the war against corruption because the ordinary people are the ultimate victims if we surrender to corruption and let its perpetrators go unpunished.

“Abandoning the war against corruption is not an option. President Buhari is in this battle against graft because he cannot allow a few, rapacious, and selfish class of the elite to divert the resources meant for the well-being of the ordinary people to their private pockets.

“Nigerians trust President Buhari in this effort because they are convinced he is not in government for personal financial benefits, or for an ego trip. It is just 11 years ago that the former President and Vice President in their ugly fight for power accused each other of corruption. Nigerians are yet to forget all that.”

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has noted that it is meaningless to the party the endorsement of Atiku by Obasanjo.

The party said come 2019 elections, the former president will be demystified.

Speaking with journalists at the national headquarters of the ruling party in Abuja, on Thursday, APC’s National Vice Chairman, South-south, Hiliard Eta, said the endorsement is not a threat to the APC, saying, “Obasanjo will be demystified”.

When reminded that the same Obasanjo endorsed President Buhari in 2015 presidential election, Eta said: “His (Obasanjo) endorsement has nothing to do with our party victory in 2015.

I know that politics is more of deception but I tell you that Obasanjo’s electoral value is little to nothing. Remember that Obasanjo in all the elections lost from his ward level to everywhere. Obasanjo is more loved away than at home and like I said earlier, Obasanjo will be demystified”.

When pressed further whether the presence of some religious leaders at Obasanjo’s home during the endorsement will be a minus to the ruling party, the APC chieftain said: “One of the political wing of the PDP is one organisation called Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), so one is not surprised that association (CAN) can do all they can”, he said.