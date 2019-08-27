The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to desist from feeding falsehood to Nigerians through the media about the commission’s investigation of some people.

Atiku said that the media hype by the anti- graft agency on the raid on the Obasanjo Library over allegations of receiving donations from certain individuals is a deliberate falsehood in an attempt to cause disaffection and bad blood between former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and himself on the one hand and between Obasanjo and Nigerians in general.

In a statement on Monday issued by his media office, Atiku expressed disappointment in EFCC’s “underhand and unprofessional actions” and accused the agency of Obasanjo who founded the institution and nurtured it to maturity.

The former vice- president denied that Mallam Babalele Abdullahi, his son-in-law donated any money in cash to the Obasanjo Library.

Making clarifications, the statement stated that “yes, he (Babalele) did facilitate a donation of N50 million to the Obasanjo Presidential Library, but so did many other individuals, including civic-minded traditional rulers, state governors, bankers and captains of industry.

“This is because the Obasanjo Presidential Library is a non-governmental organisation that plays a pivotal role in promoting peace and stability in Nigeria, and that should be applauded.

“Unlike another past leader, who did not improve himself or Nigeria after leaving office, but sat down nursing grudges and plotting revenge, former President Obasanjo improved himself and Nigeria by authoring books, founding international think- tanks and engaging in peace and capacity building efforts.

“Donations to institutions set up to promote peace in Nigeria and Africa are to be commended, not criminalised. Presidential libraries in America and other parts of the world are similarly funded by donations from civic-minded individuals.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Mallam Abdullahi’s donation of N50million was made via a bank transfer, in full compliance with the law.

“He did not donate or make any payment in cash, as the EFCC is erroneously and salaciously misleading the public. Furthermore, the sources of these funds are completely legitimate and have been conclusively proven to the EFCC.”

Atiku further insisted that the EFCC has not once claimed the funds to be proceeds of any illegal activity and as such, the efforts of the commission is the desperation of the current administration to rope in former President Obasanjo as a way of silencing his voice against the misrule of the Buhari administration.

“This is why they asked the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to falsely and libellously include his name in a published list of tax evaders, along with the names of other PDP sympathisers, such as prominent international singer and pride of Nigeria, Davido, who played a prominent role in PDP’s gubernatorial campaign in Osun state, for which he is being punished.

“We are therefore, calling on Nigerians to be watchful for false and misleading stories planted in the media by the EFCC against Atiku Abubakar, former President Obasanjo and other persons deemed to be opponents of this government.

“Let it be known that former President Obasanjo established the EFCC to be an investigative body and not a propaganda or enforcement arm of the ruling party, as it is now being misused.

“May we also add that whenever the EFCC wishes to come up with mischief, they fly their kite in The Nation newspaper. This is now a pattern. It should be clear to Nigerians that the Presidency, APC, the EFCC, the FIRS and The Nation are now working together as five fingers of the same leprous hand,” the statement added.