Obasanjo lauds Okorocha on his 58th birthday

Ex-Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha has been hailed by Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 58th birthday. He referred to Okorocha as a man who has lived a life of service to the nation and humanity, Daily Times gathered.

Okorocha was Obasanjo’s Adviser on Inter-Party Relations between 1999 and 2007.

The former Nigerian leader said the Imo Senator demonstrated strong commitment and enhanced partnership among all the shareholders.

“Between 2011and 2019, you served as Governor of Imo State, where you pursued peaceful co-existence between people of different ethnicities and religions in Imo State.

“And currently as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you have adequately represented your Constituency, Imo West Senatorial Zone. For all these, we give glory and honour to God, the Creator.”

Obasanjo added that Okorocha’s life has demonstrated that from a modest background, determination, industry and dedication, one can lead a life of success to humanity.

“I am glad to note that, marking your birthday, you will be spending your precious time with the less-privileged and the vulnerable members of our society. It is not surprising anyway, as you have done a similar thing in the past.

“Indeed, you must be commended for the magnanimity, gesture, deep love, concern and admiration that you have always exhibited towards the common people in particular and human capital development in general”, he said.

Obasanjo also hailed the celebrant for his commitment to education and philanthropic activities.

