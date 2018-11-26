Obasanjo, Jonathan, others storm Yola as Atiku is crowned Waziri Adamawa

Former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan as well as Senate President, Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives speaker, Yakubu Dogara, were some of the dignitaries who stormed Yola on Sunday for the coronation of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the Waziri Adamawa.

Obasanjo was the chairman of the coronation ceremony which took place at the palace of Lamido Adamawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Musdafa, who performed the Sunday turbaning ceremony.

Speaking, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo said Atiku deserves the honour and would carry his new office with dignity.

Referring directly to Atiku, Obasanjo said: “I do know that by every standard you are a cultural and cultured person. I do know too that when we were in Abuja dealing with national and international affairs, you didn’t joke with cultural issues at home. So, you more than deserve this elevation.”

In a goodwill message to the occasion, President Muhammadu Buhari wished Atiku a successful event.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, who represented the president, said the president appreciated Atiku’s invitation.

“He mandated me to convey his good wishes for you to have a very successful coronation as Waziri Adamawa,” Bello said.

In his conferral speech, the Lamido Adamawa, Muhammadu Musdafa, eulogised Atiku, saying he was giving Atiku the second most important position in the Adamawa Emirate Council due to his contributions to the development of the Emirate, Adamawa State, and the country as a whole.

The paramount ruler cited establishment of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Adama Plast, Faro water and juice, Gotel Communication and other companies as some of the landmark achievements of Atiku towards job creation in the state, which he said had endeared Atiku to the people.

In his acceptance and appreciation speech, Atiku Abubakar said he was thankful to God and man to have risen from a humble background to great heights.

He said: “I give my gratitude to the almighty Allah for the opportunity and honour he has bestowed on me from the humblest background to the very venerable position of Waziri Adamawa.

Allah has been so kind and generous to me as only he can be. I also thank my beloved country for the education and opportunities it has given me to rise above my circumstances.”

He said he accepted the noble traditional title with gratitude and that he would serve the office with all his might.