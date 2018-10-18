Obasanjo joins Buhari’s campaign organization

Just few days after his father, also ex-Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo had publicly declared his support for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Olujonwo, his son, today declares his support for incumbent Nigerian president, Buhari.

Olujonwo Obasanjo had declared his support by joining the President Buhari campaign organization.

Festus Keyamo had shared the above photo on his twitter handle with the caption

”Obasanjo Joins Buhari’s Campaign Team: From Left – Alhaji Nasiru Danu (The Dan Amarna of Dutse & Director of Logistics, PMB Campaign Organisation), Olujonwo Obasanjo (son of OBJ) and my humble self as we officially received OBJ’s son at d PMB Campaign Headquarters today in Abuja”