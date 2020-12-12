Obasanjo congratulates AkufoAddo on his re-election

By Abiodun Taiwo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the reelection of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo for a second term, as the result of his performance in office.

He charged him to remain as enthusiastic, energetic, focused, and as committed as he had been in the last four years serving the people of Ghana and indeed, the rest of Africa for the next four years.

Obasanjo in a letter of congratulation to President Akufo-Addo, the government and the people of Ghana on the successful conduct of the Ghanaian general elections held on December 7, copies of which were made to newsmen by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, urged him to be magnanimous in victory, unite the nation, and bring all hands on deck for the growth, development and progress of Ghana.

Obasanjo noted that having been re-elected at a crucial time when the world was emerging from the socio-economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is encouraging him “to take leadership and explore all available means both in Ghana and in the rest of Africa to secure safe, effective, available, and affordable COVID-19 vaccines for all Ghanaians and their African brothers and sisters.

“But in doing so, I urge you not to lose sight of your determination to have a Ghana beyond aid.

The former President who had days before the Ghanaian election wrote to the leaders of the two prominent parties, the NPP and NDC on the need for peaceful elections, also congratulated the winning party and its supporters on their victory at the presidential election.

“Once again, congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana and may God give you even more wisdom and strength to lead your great country,” the letter stated.