Our reporter

Unconfirmed report says former president Olusegun Obasanjo may have been arrested by security operatives.

The report said the order for the former president’s arrest was given by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a source who pleaded not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issues, the order for was arrest was in connection to Obasanjo’s ‘letters’ to the president, especially the most recent one which is said to have touched very sensitive matters bothering on security and unity of the country.

Daily times will bring update on this as events unfold.