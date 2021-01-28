“Obasanjo almost retired me 21 years ago” – immediate past chief of staff, Tukur Buratai reveal

Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), the immediate past Chief of Army Staff says the former President Olusegun Obasanjo nearly retired him at the rank of Major, 21 years ago.

Buratai, who revealed this during his official handover to his successor, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru at the Army Headquarters on Thursday, January 28, 2021, did not explain the reason why the ex-president wanted to retire him.

Describing his attainment of the rank of Lieutenant General and Chief of Army Staff as historic, Buratai said, “the Army will never remain the same due to my transformational leadership and landmark achievements”.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired me 21 years ago when I was a Major. My retirement after 40 years of service is historic, hence, calls for gratitude,” he said.

He also said the Nigerian Army has been “better positioned with intelligence gathering techniques and equipment”.

READ ALSO: I can’t call for sack of Buhari’s service chiefs – Obasanjo

“The security situation across the country is largely stabilised under my watch, and my administration will be remembered for improved professionalism, improved responsiveness to personnel welfare and responsiveness to Nigeria’s democratic system.”

Also speaking at the handover ceremony, the new Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru urged soldiers and officers to join hands in repositioning the Nigerian Army.

Attahiru also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy, adding that he counted himself lucky to have been chosen for the job.