Obasa, Abiru greet Nigerians on Eid-l-Fitri festival, urge them not to relent in sharing love

By Patrick Okohue, Lagos

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa and the Chief Whip of the Lagos Assembly, Hon. Rotimi Abiru have congratulated Nigerians for being part of this year’s Eid-l-Fitri festival, advising them not to relent in sharing love as part of the lessons derived from the just ended fasting period.

In his Sallah message to Nigerians to celebrate the Eid-l-Fitri festival to commemorate the end of the fasting period and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak, Rt Hon Obasa’s advised them to eschew violence and avoid utterances and actions that can cause breach of peace in the society.

“Ramadhan is a period we share love and I want to implore Nigerians not to relent in being their brother’s keeper as part of the lessons derived from the just ended fasting period.

“The Ramadhan period was a time for sober reflection and a time we all move closer to Almighty Allah. It is also the period we share love among ourselves and my advice is that even after the fasting period, we should not stop being good to one another,” he said.

Obasa, who is also the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria also advised Nigerians to eschew violence as well as actions and utterances that can breach public peace.

“These are very critical periods as government at all levels move to consolidate on the gains of our democratic rule, hence there is need for us to be vigilant at all times. We should eschew violence and avoid actions and utterances that breach public peace.

We should also assist security agencies in promoting peace and one way we can do this is by reporting suspicious individuals, groups and actions to relevant security agents on time,” Rt Hon Obasa said.

Also in his message, Hon. Abiru expressed joy, happiness and gratitude to Almighty Allah for this year Eid-L-Fitri celebration after the end of this year Ramadan, the most glorious month in the Islamic calendar.

in his Eid-L-Fitri message, While rejoicing with the people of Lagos State, Nigeria and Muslims all over the world for a successful 29 days fasting period as commanded by Almighty Allah, the lawmaker prayed to Almighty Allah (swt) to accept the fast as an act of Ibadah.

Abiru who will be returning to the Lagos Assembly for the fourth consecutive terms when proclaimed on June 10th by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu having been reelected at the March 9th general election to continue to represent Shomolu constituency 02 urged Nigerians to have the fear of Almighty Allah in all they do, imbibe the culture of tolerance and show loves to one another irrespective of ethnic and religious background.

The lawmaker further urged Nigerians to continue to support governments at all levels for it to deliver the much needed dividend of democracy and most especially, the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Lagos Chief Whip went further to assure Lagosians that the 9th Lagos State House of Assembly will be fair to all and serve the best interest of all the people of the state irrespective of ethnic, religious and political party affiliations for the betterment and economic progress of residents and that of the state as a whole.

“Lagosians have again demonstrated their love, loyalty, support and preference for the All Progressive Congress hence the overwhelming success recorded at the last general elections in the state and for the first time, the State House of Assembly will be coming on board with no single member from the opposition parties.

“What this means is that, APC is the choice of Lagos residents, therefore, we, the beneficiaries of this love and support cannot afford to fail the good people of the state who have entrusted us with their mandates and we shall strive and ensure we justify the confidence they have reposed on us and ensure together we take the state to the next level,” the Lagos rooted lawmaker assured.