Oba of Lagos endorses Buhari, Ambode for 2019 polls

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has called on Nigerians particularly Lagosians to ensure the return of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, at the 2019 general elections.

The Lagos monarch made this call on Saturday at his palace when Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures paid him a courtesy visit in the course of their quarterly meeting in Lagos.

Akiolu described both President Buhari and Ambode as having performed excellently well in their course of duties.

The royal father said, “They have done well. And going by their performances during the few years that they have been saddled with the leadership positions, they have shown to all and sundry that they can do more if given the opportunity again.

Oba Akiolu advised politicians to work for the interest and welfare of Nigerians. “Politicians can only do this by settling their differences amicably. Politics is characterised by alignment and re-alignment of personnel but in doing this, politicians should not take actions or make utterances that will heat up the polity.

“We should ensure that we live in peace and harmony and that’s when the country can grow and develop. Through this, Nigerians will enjoy real dividends of democracy,” Oba Akiolu added.

The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers, Hon. Ismaila Kamba, described Oba Akiolu as a man of honour and integrity.

He said, “As a policeman, I know you as an upright man and as a traditional ruler, you are still on the path of truth and the Rule of Law. I admire your courage and I thank you for taking time to host us.”

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly and host speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa described Oba Akiolu as a supporter of truth and an agitator for justice.

“He has been a pillar of support for us. He has always stood by us and we have been drinking positively from his fountain of knowedge and wisdom,” Obasa added.