When Oba elect, Olalekan Anthony Fasein buried mother in style

It was a carnival of sorts weeks back in Obalufon, Ile-Ife Osun state when the new Oba-elect of Oriade town in Osun state, Oba Olalekan Anthony Fasesin ,Arolagbade 1 Alade Okin of Oriade town buried his mother Mrs. Florence Abike Fasesin who passed unto the glory on 1stNovember, 2017 at the aged 76.

The burial ceremony which has many important personalities within and outside the country was held at St David Technical College, Catholic Mission. The church service was held at Trumpet Evangelical Church Ajegunle Ile-Ife

It was a carnival of sort as the burial presented an apple opportunity for the Oba elect who is a pilot by profession to get closer to his subject who he will soon be ruling in not too far distance

The suave and handsome Olalekan who is based in UK is however clear of his ambition and desire in transforming the town while equal uplifting, protecting and preserving the age-long culture of his people “I should not be carried away from the reception I received on my arrival for this burial, is just to remind me that I have a lot to do in terms of development in my town”

The burial which drawn late into the night was also witnessed by traditional rulers within and outside Ile-Ife as guests eulogized the good work of the deceased



Ajibade Alabi