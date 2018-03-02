Oba Adedapo’s double celebration

It was celebration like no other some weeks back, when the high and mighty left whatever they were doing and converged on the palace of Osile of Oke Ona , Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, Karounwin III to celebrate with him as he turned 80 and also celebrate his 30 years on the throne.

The oba was in a happy mood during the celebration because all was well with him, as he enjoyed good health and looked refreshingly young with his skin glowing without wrinkles on his face, and still mentally alert and very agile and witty.

The activities was filled with pageantry and pomp.

Oba Tejuosho who is one of the most respected monarchs in Yoruba land, is not your run-of-the mill tradition ruler, he is one with a lot of difference.

Since becoming Osile of Oke Ona, this 80-year old medical doctor and billionaire businessman with vast investments in critical sub sectors of the economy has been on a crusade to win Egbaland for God