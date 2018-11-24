OAP YAW Releases Trailer for his first movie ‘SMASH’

Seasoned OAP-actor Steve Onu, popularly known as Yaw has released the trailer to his upcoming romantic-comedy movie ‘SMASH’, which follows the hilarious adventures of five best friends; Somachi, Madu, Anayo, Somto and Hector, as they evade marriage, despite their individual success and the unyielding pressure that comes with being unmarried at their ages.

The movie stars an ensemble cast; consisting of some of Nollywood’s most sought-after names, including Iyabo Ojo, Gideon Okeke, Ufuoma McDermott, Uzor Arukwe, Enyinna Nwaigwe, Steve Onu, Stanley Chibuna ‘FunnyBone’, Bolanle Ninalowo, Kiki Omeli, Ebele Okaro, Comedian Senator, amongst others.

The movie’s title is an acronym representing the first letter in the name of each lead character; Somachi, Madu, Anayo, Somto and Hector.

The trailer shows the characters in various hilarious scenes that give insight into the movie’s plot; which shows unique attributes that defines each of them on their journey.

Anayo is shown to have an over-bearing mother, who insists he marries a particular lady of her choice, an idea that doesn’t sit with him as he appears to be in love with another woman.

Somto the overly business-minded one of the group appears to be in a confused relationship with his fiancé, Hector is shown to be an avidwomanizer with zero interest in commitment, Somachi on the other hand appears to be a superstitious cynic while Madu is the sex-crazed friend in their circle.

Directed by prestigious filmmaker John Njamah, with Yaw (Steve Onu) serving as the producer, SMASH marks Yaw’s first self-produced movie.

Smash premieres on November 30, 2018 and will hit cinemas across Nigeria from December 7 2018.