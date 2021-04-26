Oando Foundation, NCF other engage in community clean-up

By Ebere Chibuzor

Oando Foundation and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, NCF, through a project tagged ‘Clean Our World’, COW, engaged in the clean-up of a community in Ilasamaja area of Lagos State on Thursday

The activities were also supported by Lagos-Isolo Lions Club 404 B-1 led by their President, Mrs Deola Olatunbosun; African Clean-up Initiative (ACI); members of the community on Baale Street.

Speaking at the event, Head of Environmental Education, NCF, Abidemi Balogun, said that Oando Foundation and Sumitomo Chemical have expanded the scope of partnership by initiating this project aimed at promoting environmental education and sustainable action for pupils in target schools and host communities in Lagos State, NCF as the implementing partner.

According to Balogun, COW project creates awareness about environmental issues and responsible practices, empower children and teachers in seven public primary schools and their host communities with the knowledge of plastic recycling and waste management, whilst encouraging the adoption of eco-conscious lifestyles. Benefitting schools and communities include: Dele Ajomale Shools Complex, Ilasamaja, Metropolitan Primary Schools, Orile-Iganmu, Olisa Primary Schools and Methodist Primary School, Mushin.

She said, “It is estimated that Nigeria generates over 32 million tons of solid waste annually of which > 30% is plastic. There is increased flooding across cities during the rainy season due to clogged drainage systems, directly attributable to poor waste disposal techniques. Education is an essential element of the global response to environmental sustainability.

READ ALSO: Anosike emerges IBB Golf Captain

It helps young people understand and address environmental issues, encourages changes in their attitudes and behaviour, and helps them adapt to climate change-related trends.

When environmental education is integrated into the curriculum, pupils are more enthusiastic and engaged in learning, which improves learner achievement in core academic areas.

Creating awareness on recycling, environmental responsibility and sustainability will help explain, inform, motivate, persuade, and encourage beneficiaries in target schools and communities to embrace behavioral changes necessary for long-term impact.”

According to the Community Head, Fatai Abereijo Adeshina, “Working in collaboration with the Local Government, Community Volunteers, School-Based Management Committee (SBMC), Teachers, and Students from Olisa Primary School Complex; a clean-up exercise was executed at Mushin Community on the 1st of April 2021.

The exercise is part of planned initiatives to create awareness and sensitize community members about the COW project, whilst promoting cleanliness and proper waste management practices.

Blocked drainages were decluttered, surroundings swept clean, and accumulated waste properly sorted and disposed of. We also provided sanitation materials to the community youth group, to encourage the practice of periodic community clean-up.”