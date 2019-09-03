Following the ongoing challenges in the downstream oil sector, OVH Energy Marketing Ltd has dismissed about 70 of its workers over the inability to meet up with the payment of their workers’ salaries.

The Group Head, External Relations and Communications of OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, Gogomary Oyet, who confirmed this, told NAN that about 70 workers were retrenched.

He stated that all sacked workers had been paid their entitlements, adding that it was to salvage the situation before it got out of hand.

NAN also gathered that the retrenchment which started in December 2018 was still ongoing as scores of the workers were yet to know their fate.

Oyet, said that the severance exercise is a decision made after due consultations with stakeholders.

He disclosed that it was done after extensive discussions for over eight months at the local, zonal and national levels of the relevant unions.

Oyet said, “The severance package realised from these conversations were acceptable and signed by all parties before the implementation of the exercise.’’

“We have executed this exercise strictly in line with the terms of agreement which was approved and signed by all named chapters of PENGASSAN and OVH Energy Marketing’s management,” he said.

Oyet, also said the company had introduced a voluntary exit package for workers who were not affected by the severance exercise but wished to move ahead with other ventures.

According to him, the interest, well-being and welfare of the employees is important to the company.

However, Oyet, maintained that the company is still committed to sustaining a diverse, safe and respectful work environment.

“OVH Energy is always looking to optimise its products and services offered to the market and making sure the supporting processes and organisation are in line with that objective.

“Any further organisational change will always happen in consultation and agreement of relevant unions and stakeholders.”

According to NAN , Oando Marketing Ltd in 2016 changed the company’s brand name to OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, which was meant to reflect the then recapitalisation and corporate restructuring aimed at admitting new shareholders.

(NAN)