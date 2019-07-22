Godwin Anyebe

The Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) has called for a joint action of industry stakeholders in Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communications sector in order to address the lingering issue of non-composition of Governing Council of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

OAAN President, Emmanuel Ajufo who made this call, said all sectorial groups in the industry must rise up and come together and make a joint presentation to the government on why it is necessary for it to constitute the APCON Council.

Speaking recently in Lagos, the OAAN boss who also is Managing Director/CEO of OTS Limited noted that negative signs of non-composition of APCON council were clear and boldly written for everyone to see, such as, among other things, non functionality of the Advertising Standards Panel (APS) and the annual Advertising Day Events which have been held back since 2015.

He lamented that unless the practitioners would rise up and “take the bull by the horn”, the industry may well be headed for imminent collapse.

Mr. Ajufo who took a retrospective examination of the performances of the outdoor advertising sector, especially in the first half period of 2019 observed that players in the sector were burdened by too many business-unfriendly circumstances,

including among other things, the 120 days payment guideline by advertisers, the perennial issue of multiple taxation by different governmental agents and incidents of quacks occasioned by poor regulatory environment.

On the issue of inter-indebtedness by various players in the industry, the OAAN boss was rather unspecific on the volume of total debts in the industry, but suggested for a more holistic approach in addressing the debt issue and this must involve the entire regulatory machinery of the industry.

On the problem of influx of foreign outdoor firms into the Nigerian space, the OAAN boss said the association was taking a very critical look on the development, adding that already OAAN as a body was in the process of initiating court litigation against certain erring foreign firms which had failed to fall in line with the laid down outdoor advertising procedures.