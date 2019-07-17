Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo

The Director General (DG) National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has said that Mr Nurruddeen Tahir, whose hand was amputated following a ghastly motor accident in Taraba State, would be given an automatic employment.

The DG made the announcement in Jalingo while paying a consolation visit to about eleven Corps members who were on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo following the accident expressed worry over the level of injury they sustained especially, Tahir whose hand was amputated.

While assuring that NYSC will take care of the victims’ medical bills the DG further pledged to render any necessary support that would soften the pains of the victims when discharged from the Hospital.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director, FMC, Jalingo, Dr. Inusa Wizor said 21 Corps members were involved in the road crashes and brought to the Hospital adding that one died while six who sustained various degrees of injuries were treated and discharged.

“We lost one person who was seriously injured, six who had serious injuries were treated and discharged,” he asserted.

The MD further called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate, counsel render financial support to Nurruddeen Tahir to enable him sustain himself.

Meanwhile, the Management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Taraba State hss expressed serious concern on the unfortunate occurrence that led to the amputation of Nurruddeen’s arm whom they described as a young ,vibrant youth on national service.

It stated that the Governor had ordered all involved in the accident to be treated and the bill be sent to Government House for payment.