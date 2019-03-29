NYSC unveils medical facility, new hostel in FCT

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

In a bid to alleviate the plight of corps members as well as cater for their medical needs during the compulsory three-week orientation period, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in collaboration with the National Hospital, yesterday unveiled a befitting clinic at its permanent orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

While receiving the keys to the well-furnished clinic from the Chief Medical Director of National Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Jafaru Momoh, the Director General of NYSC, Maj. Gen. Sulieman Kazaure, expressed appreciation to the hospital for the kind gesture and pledged the scheme’s commitment to ensure that the facility is well managed to serve its purpose.

The NYSC boss said further that the scheme will work with relevant agencies to ensure that the clinic not only serves the camp, but also be extended to cover its environs even as he disclosed of plans to upgrade clinic to a health centre.

Addressing the corps members, Maj. Gen. Kazaure urged them to see the service year as an opportunity to serve their fatherland and at all times strive to ensure that the unity and development of Nigeria is not compromised.

On his part, Dr. Jafaru Momoh, revealed that the camp clinic was an initiative of a corps member, Dr. Ijeoma Nwaejike, who on her quest to see that corps members receive the best medical services while in camp embarked on the project before the National Hospital came in with financial and manpower support to make the dream come true.

In a related development, no fewer than 3, 022 corps members were yesterday, sworn-in to mark the official opening of the 2019 batch ‘A’ orientation camp in Abuja.

In his welcome speech, the FCT Coordinator, Mr. Bello Ballama, while describing the corps members as level headed and cooperative, noted that all collaborative agencies are fully on ground, relatively focused with synergy to ensure a successful exercise.

“We have received in stock all the critical resources to sustain the programme and have fully mobilized same towards a seamless exercise.

Therefore, I charge you to be open-minded with skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development lectures in order to align your intuitions with relevant skills to effectively drive your callings.” Said Ballama