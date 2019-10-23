The Assistant Director of Press and Public Relations, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Jigawa , Mr Emeke Ugwu, has said that the corps’ Director –Geneneral, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, would on Thursday inaugurate some projects in Jigawa.

Ugwu in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday, said that Ibrahim, on arriving Jigawa, would pay a courtesy visit on the state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru.

Thereafter, according to the statement, the DG will inaugurate the NYSC Skill Acquisition Entrepreneur Development Centres in Dutse.

“The DG will also move to Kazaure to inaugurate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Model School in the town,” he added.

The NYSC spokesman stated that the Jigawa Deputy Governor, Mallam Umar Namadi, would accompany the DG to Kazaure for the inauguration.

(NAN)