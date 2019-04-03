NYSC threatens to withdraw corps members from Bayelsa state

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has threatened to withdraw corps members from Bayelsa state if their security is not guaranteed.

The director General of the scheme, Suleiman Kazaure, made the threat on Tuesday April 2nd when he visited the 2019 batch A corps members at the NYSC orientation camp at Kaiama in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state.

Recall that two serving corps members, Popoola Oluwatobi Olamide and Gorge Onokpoma, were killed during a robbery attack at their home in Kogi state. Read here.

Speaking during his visitation, Kazaure said,I have come to see the 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members in the camp, and to assess some facilities in the camp, but our major concern here is the safety of this young people,

said the NYSC DG. I am very concerned about the incident that happened last two weeks – where two corps members were killed. We are working with other security agencies to ensure their safety during their primary assignments.

“Governor Seriake Dickson should do the needful about security of corps members. These young ones are national assets on national assignment, and if nothing is done by the state, we will withdraw corps members from serving in Bayelsa State.”