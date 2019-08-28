The Management of the National Youth Service Corps, Abuja has made its desire to create a close relationship with the Nigeria Football Federation known, inorder to achieve youth empowerment in the country, following a visit to the NFF secretariat, Abuja on wedesday.

The NYSC Coordinator, FCT, Hajiya Walida Siddique Isa Spoke on the need to create ties with NFF, stating that NFF has the capacity to firmly set on course youth corpers who have the aspiration to make a career in the round leather game.

“I have just resumed as the Coordinator and I feel that it is important to meet with various stakeholders of the NYSC, of which the NFF is key. We believe that the NFF has a lot to offer us in the area of empowerment of the youth who desire to play football. We need guidance for those of them who want to make football their career and also need technical support for our football team as a whole because we play an annual competition known as the Director General’s Cup.

“We commend your efforts in trying to take Nigerian Football to new heights. The work you are doing with the various National Teams is applaudable.” Hajiya Walida said.

General Secretary of NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi in a joyous manner appreciated the NYSC Coordinator and her Management team’s visit.

He stated that he has always fully supported NYSC programmes and schemes right from his early days as a university lecturer.

“I partook in programmes and schemes of the NYSC right from my days in Sokoto State, even as a head of department of physical and health education. I have always been interested in the programme as I love to encourage and inspire the youth.

“It is commendable that you have come here to seek our support in the area of empowering the youth of this nation; this means that you are not just restricting yourselves to teaching them about patriotism and nationalism. Your objective is praiseworthy as football is one sure way of keeping the youth away from social and criminal vices.” Dr. Sanusi.