NYSC promises safe camping for FCT corps members

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in the FCT, Hajia Walida Isa, has said that everything has been put in place to ensure the smooth running of the three weeks orientation course which is billed to commence today in the nation’s capital.

The coordinator, who is barely a week old in the FCT, disclosed this to Daily Times at the weekend.

She said that the FCT camp is ready to host no fewer than 2, 800 corps members even as she commended the NSYC staff and the collaborative agencies for their cooperation all in a bid to ensure that the programme is successful.

“The camp is ready to host 2, 800 corps members and we have put in place all the necessary things that will make the orientation exercise a success. Our staff, collaborative agencies (security agencies) are on ground to ensure the smooth running of the camp.

“By Monday (today), the security agencies (anti-bomb) will comb the entire camp to ensure it’s safe for our corps members. We are good to go,” she said

Highlighting on some problems that the corps members may encounter, she said that the security and welfare of both corps members and staff of the scheme will remain her topmost priority.

Speaking further, the coordinator also promised to consolidate on the gains of her predecessor while looking forward to breaking new grounds in the interest of the scheme.

She promised to engage all the ministries, agencies and parastatals to ensure that corps members posted to the FCT don’t experience cases of rejection when deployed to their place of primary assignment.

Until her transfer to the FCT as coordinator, Hajia Walida Isa, hds served as coordinator in Plateau, Zamfara and Kaduna states.