By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has concluded arrangement for the opening of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ stream ll orientation course in the NYSC orientation camps nationwide.

According to a release by the scheme, registration of corps members for the orientation course which will run through September 9, will commence at the various camps on August 20 and end 12 midnight, August 21, while the swearing-in ceremony will take place on August 22.

The NYSC management advised prospective corps members to proceed to their respective orientation camps as stated on their call-up letters, just as foreign-trained graduates are to report to the camp with their international passports and original copies of all uploaded documents.

“National Diploma (ND) certificates will be presented in addition to other relevant documents by prospective corps members of mono/polytechnics as pre-condition for registration at the orientation camps nationwide.

“Prospective corps members are strongly advised not to present at the orientation camp any fake document for registration. Management has put in place adequate machineries to clamp down and prosecute anyone caught.

“In the event of any loss of call-up letter, prospective corps members are advised to obtain a police report and sworn affidavit and thereafter, report to the institution of graduation for further necessary action. Those who initially printed their call-up letters online can reprint the call-up letter in case of loss,” the statement advised.

Meanwhile, the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has congratulated all prospective corps members of stream 2, 2019 batch ‘B’ on their successful mobilisation for the service year.

“Indeed, you are on the threshold to begin a new phase of life and it is the expectation of the director – general that you will make the best out of it.

“From August 20, you will be traversing the length and breadth of the federation, in response to the clarion call to serve the nation for one calendar year, which to all intents and purposes is most ennobling, given the fact that not all of you that began the academic journey ended it successfully. Some fell by the way side due to various factors.

“That you are alive today, preparing anxiously to join the service scheme which parades the most enlightened class of Nigerian youth is by the mercy of the Almighty and dint of hard work,” the director general stated.

Furthermore, he advised the prospective corps members against embarking on night journeys and urged them to break any journey that is beyond 10 hours and ensure they arrive their destinations latest by 5 pm.

“I enjoin you to make adequate travel plans, as every successful journey starts with a good plan. Be security conscious at all times. Self-preservation remains the first law of nature,” he enjoined the corps members.