National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has concluded arrangement for the opening of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream ll Orientation course in the NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide.

According to a release by the Scheme, registration of corps members for the orientation course which will run through Monday, September 9, will commence at the various camps on Tuesday, August 20 and ends 12 midnight, Wednesday August 21, while the swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 22.

All prospective Corps Members slated for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream ll Orientation Course are advised to proceed to their respective orientation camps as stated on their Call-Up Letters also all foreign-trained graduates are to report to the camp with their International Passports and original copies of all uploaded documents.

“National Diploma (ND) Certificates will be presented in addition to other relevant documents by prospective Corps Members of Mono/Polytechnics as pre-condition for registration at the Orientation Camps nationwide.

“Prospective Corps Members are strongly advised not to present at the Orientation Camp any fake document for registration. Management has put in place adequate machineries to clamp down and prosecute anyone caught.

“In the event of any loss of Call-Up Letter, the prospective Corps Member who collected the Call-Up Letter from his/her Institution is advised to obtain police report and sworn affidavit and thereafter report to the Institution of graduation for further necessary action. Those who initially printed their Call-Up Letters online can reprint the Call-Up Letter in case of loss.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, in a statement congratulated all Prospective Corps Members of Stream 2, 2019 Batch ‘B’ on their successful Mobilisation for the Service Year which undeniably is a major milestone in their lives.



“Indeed, you are on the threshold to begin a new phase of life and it is the expectation of the Director – General that you will make the best out of it.

“From Tuesday, 20th August, 2019, you will be traversing the length and breadth of the Federation, in response to the clarion call to serve the Nation for one calendar year, which to all intents and purposes is most ennobling, given the fact that not all of you that began the academic journey ended it successfully. Some fell by the way side due to various factors.

“That you are alive today, preparing anxiously to join the service scheme which parades the most enlightened class of Nigerian youths is by the mercy of the Almighty and dint of hard work.”

Furthermore, he advised the prospective corps members against embarking on night journeys. Also he urged them to break any journey that is beyond 10 hours and ensure to arrive their destination latest 5 pm.

“I enjoin you to make adequate travel plans, as every successful journey starts with a good plan. Be security conscious at all times. Self-preservation remains the first law of nature.

“I charge you to abhor night journeys, as such journeys make one susceptible to falling on harm’s way. Kindly break your journey whereby arriving your destination will take you beyond ten hours. You must leave early enough to arrive your destination latest 5 pm.

“Avoid edibles from strangers as they could be laced with sleep – inducing substance that could make one a victim of kidnappers, robbers, ritualists and rapists. While in the vehicle, never get involved, either actively or passively on discussions that border on religion, politics and tribe. Just mind your business.

“Ensure that you board a registered vehicle from approved park. Doing otherwise could spell danger. Please, ensure that the vehicle you want to board is road worthy. When you arrive the Orientation camps, abide by all the rules and regulations guiding the camp which is a regimented environment.” Said Ibrahim





