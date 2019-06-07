NYSC group urges FG to promote anti-graft clubs in schools

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) group, the “Anti-Corruption CDS Group’’ on Friday in Abuja called on the federal government and private institutions to promote the establishment of anti-corruption clubs in schools.

The group said the idea of establishing such anti-corruption clubs in secondary schools was to instil the anti-corruption moral in teenagers to help curb and reduce corruption in the country.

President of the group, Miss Grace Joseph said in her inaugural address that it was easier to tackle corruption at the grassroots by educating children and teenagers over the vice.

“Taking the fight against corruption to schools and colleges is another way of inculcating good moral values in young people, since adults cannot change easily.

“Corruption has excruciatingly devoured the fabric of Nigerian polity and undermined our credibility and integrity as a people. If the fight against corruption must succeed, government and private organisations will join hands and establish anti-corruption clubs in schools,’’ she said.

The group which held its inaugural anti-corruption ceremony at Government Secondary School, New Karu, Nasarawa state saw the induction of seven students as pioneer members of the club.

The vision of the club, the president said is to serve as a driving force in the continuous fight against corruption, adding that its mission among others is to raise youth of unquestionable character, strong will and committed to the fight against corruption.

“It is also to orientate and re-orientate students on positive societal values,’’ Joseph said.

A member of the project committee, Sobowale Mathew said that the club would be organising seminars and talk-shows in conjunction with the anti-corruption CDS group in Karu Local Government Area.

“The aim is to drive home the point that corruption is not good and must be shunned by young people,’’ he said.

Social master of the school, Ugah Patrick, who represented the school principal, thanked the president of the group and the batch B 2018/2019 NYSC members, saying that the establishment of the anti-corruption club in the school was a landmark achievement as its effects would last forever.