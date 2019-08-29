Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned corps members against involving in cyber crime and other fraudulent acts which could endanger their lives.

Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim gave the warning when he paid an unscheduled visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in Dankin Gari, Kebbi on Thursday.

He said that “I advise you against indulging in fraudulent acts which will endanger your lives. I have become a pastor and an imam preaching against crimes across all the camps; you must shun social vices such as: cultism, cyber crimes, 419 and robbery.

“Please, value your lives and be good ambassadors of your different families and the country. A corps member was shot last week for robbery. What did he steal? A handset; that was not a good news or a pleasant one at all.

“You can imagine the embarrassment he had caused himself, his parents and the scheme. Crime does not pay; please do not indulge in it.

“Once the NYSC completes its investigation on an alleged case against any corps members, it will just hand over such corps members to the relevant security agencies to conduct their own investigations.

“And we will call your parents that their son or daughter was caught in robbery or cyber crimes. Let us not indulge in them,” he said.

He also said that corps members who sought relocation from their original state of posting might not be considered for any awards by the NYSC.

He said that such would have violated the rules governing projects’ implementation and given of awards by the scheme.

The director general similarly, warned corps members not to borrow money to execute any individual and group projects, stressing that they must always be good ambassadors of the scheme and their parents.

Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim further expressed concerns over how some corps members have met their untimely deaths through unauthorised journeys across the states where they were serving and warned corps members against embarking on such unauthorised journeys.

He said that many corps members in the past have been involved in fatal accidents during such journeys that rendered them incapacitated.