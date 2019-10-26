Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has cautioned corps members deployed to Jigawa against unauthorized journeys.

Ibrahim gave the warning while addressing the corps members in Dutse on Friday during his two-day visit to inspect and commission some projects in the state.

He stated that any youth corps member who wanted to travel must follow due process to obtain permission before he or she travels.

The DG explained that the reason for doing so was to ensure the security of their lives and property as well as to know their movements.

“Your parents or guardians have invested so much on you, so it’s wrong for you to play with your lives without informing the authority concerned to know your movements.

“The NYSC will not take it kindly with any corps member that travels without permission.

“This is because you may be involved in an accident on the way and die and nobody will know,” he added.

Ibrahim urged the corps members to always study their security tips and be very security conscious wherever they live. (NAN)