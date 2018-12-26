NYSC DG assures staff improved welfare in 2019

Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major-General Suleiman Kazaure, has assured corps members and entire staff nationwide of improved welfare and working conditions in 2019. Kazaure said this in his Christmas Message to corps members and staff. The message was contained in a release signed by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations. The Director-General said that governments at all levels, and Nigerians, appreciated the selfless and patriotic service of corps members in elections and community development. He said that these services have greatly improved the quality of lives of community members and the entire Nigerian populace. “As the year 2018 draws to a close, I consider it appropriate to extend greetings to all corps members nationwide. “The year 2018 has no doubt been an eventful, fulfilling and successful one. “As a team, we will continue to work together to improve corps members’ welfare and working conditions of the entire workforce of the scheme. “I wish to note with satisfaction, the exemplary conduct and invaluable contributions of corps members towards the implementation of the mandate of the scheme, aimed at promoting national unity. “This mandate also aims at extending the frontiers of development in the critical sectors of our national economy. “Government at all levels and the good people of Nigeria profoundly appreciate the selfless and patriotic service of corps members in the conduct of legislative and governorship elections in a number of states. “We also appreciate your intervention in the provision of healthcare delivery, education, basic infrastructure, agriculture and other essential services. “These services are indeed improving the quality of lives of the rural populace in particular and the entire population in the country. “I am optimistic that you will continue to discharge your responsibilities as change agents in the society. “However, ensure that you remain security conscious and avoid involvement in nefarious activities at all times. “The year 2019 will be productive and fruitful for us all. I wish you a happy and prosperous New year,” Kazaure said.