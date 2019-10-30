The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,750 corps members to Gombe State for

the 2019 batch ‘C’ stream I orientation course.

The scheme’s Public Relations Officer in the state, Margaret Dakama, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Gombe.

READ ALSO: NYSC DG cautions corps members against unauthorized journey.



She stated that documentation and registration of prospective corps members for the three weeks orientation programme

would commence on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to midnight of Wednesday Nov. 6.

She noted that “prospective corps members are therefore expected to report to Amada temporary orientation camp kilometre

21, Gombe-Bauchi highway on time before the registration portal closes.”

She also stated that the management of the scheme had observed growing trend of change in the NYSC uniform and improper dressing by corps members.

She added that “in view of that, prospective corps members are advised not to deface their uniform either by slim fitting, use of rubber bands

or cutting it to three quarter.

“Members must be ready to be dressed properly for all occasions and functions, as leaders of tomorrow and role models to millions of

youths in the country.”

She solicited the support and cooperation of stakeholders for successful and hitch-free orientation.