Mr. Eddy Megwa, National Youth Service Corps in Cross River State Coordinator, on Thursday has attracted the attention of the federal government on the need to renovate the permanent orientation camp Obubura.

The coordinator, has hinted the necessity of the pending renovation as this would create more room for orientation activities in camp.

NYSC is an institution that has brought great development in the state and Nigeria as a whole and it deserves every necessary support, he added

He expressed that the scheme is building corps members towards national unity because they are found in the most remote and insecure places in the nation. He further said “those calling for disintegration, are wasting their time because their relatives are here”.

He said “NYSC has been a platform that fostered numerous inter-tribal marriages during service year”.

He said that the NYSC scheme had collaborated with exam bodies, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and the West African Examination Council that detects individuals who go against the rules to serve despite crossing the service age (30)

According to him, those that graduated below 30 and evaded service will definitely serve even if they are 60, especially if they want to work or serve with the government.

A total of 350,000 corps members are mobilized annually, and no contractor had been able to produce the adequate number uniforms that would go round in view of this ,the production of the uniforms are contracted to various individuals which affected the gross difference in the quality and production of the uniforms.

However I admit to it that there are differences in the color and material if the uniforms however NYSC headquarters is working on ensuring the issue is solved

“When the scheme started, we had about 2,000 and a fraction mobilized; but today, we are talking about 350,000 annually, with the figures we have now, it’s obvious the numbers the scheme is dealing with today cannot be compared to what we started with” he said.