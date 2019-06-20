NYSC camp unfit for human habitation, says AbdulRazaq

By Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday lamented the condition of the state’s orientation camp for the Nation Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, describing it as a “penitentiary hat is not fit for human living.”

He said the administration would do something to quickly rehabilitate the camp, beginning with the fixing of the water and health facilities.

“I apologise for the state of your living accommodation. After seeing them, it is like a penitentiary. It is not fit for human living,” AbdulRazaq said at the official opening and swearing in of the NYSC 2019 batch ‘B’ (stream 1) at Yikpata Orientation Camp in Edu Local Government Area of the state.

“The people in charge before should have done better. By saying that, I have thrown a challenge to myself and my administration to make things better,” he said.

The governor said he would look at the quick-fixes to make things easier for the corps members such as water and health facilities while others would be considered in the next fiscal years.

AbdulRazaq challenged the varsity graduates to come up with brilliant ideas that can transform the state, saying he would accommodate anyone with better ideas on how to create wealth irrespective of their backgrounds.

“I hope some of you will remain in Kwara to create jobs and take employment. Our philosophy is to create employment and to create services through entrepreneurship.

“And those of you that have ideas in businesses and wealth creation, our doors are always open to you. We don’t care which state you come from; all we care about is what you can contribute to our society.

“So, whatever idea you have to improve these facilities, pass it to the top; it will get to me and we will listen. We will make things happen here. Definitely, there will be changes from now on. Your group may not see the full effect of the changes but the subsequent groups will see. In civilian government, as you are aware, we have to appropriate in the state assembly to get funds to do things.

“What we can do for you immediately we will do it,” he added.

The NYSC camp Coordinator, Ikupolati Esther lauded the governor for the visit and his promise to help give the facilities at the camp a facelift.

“This governor is a serious-minded governor. They have said it and I have seen it. They say that seeing is believing,” she said and urged the corps members to do their best to serve the country in Kwara state.