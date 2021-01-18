NYSC boss warns Corps members against night journeys

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned the 2020 “B” Stream II Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) against night journeys as they prepare to proceed to the various NYSC Camps across the country for the Orientation programme.

He gave the warning during a sensitisation webinar jointly organised by the NYSC and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) for the prospective Corps Members ahead of commencement of the Orientation Exercise.

He urged them to avoid actions that can put their lives at risk.

Ibrahim advised the PCMs to break the journey if they are to travel over a long distance before getting to their states of deployment.

He also warned them to adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 safety protocols, adding that only those whose results are negative for COVID-19 test that would be allowed to register at the Orientation Camps.

The Director-General disclosed that the Scheme would not hesitate to decamp anyone who fails to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols in camp.

“Please don’t travel at night and don’t endanger your security. Kindly stay safe. If you are sick, let us know and don’t jeopardize the Orientation Course.

“We will not hesitate to decamp anyone who fails to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols”, he said.

The Director-General appealed to the Prospective Corps Members to report to camp on the dates on their call-up letters in order to avoid large gathering, so as to safeguard the lives of camp participants.

He commended the NCDC for assisting the NYSC Scheme to sensitising Prospective Corps Members in its bid to stem the tide of COVID-19.

The Director-General NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, speaking during the event called on the Prospective Corps Members to join hands with the NYSC and NCDC in order to have a successful service year.

In a similar development, the NYSC boss reiterated the Scheme’s commitment to prioritizing the corps members safety and welfare amidst the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ibrahim gave the assurance in reaction to a recent report on social media noting that NYSC have ignored calls to close orientation camps due to what contractors stand to lose.

The NYSC DG said, “management hereby states that in March, 2020, guided by the Scheme’s cardinal policy of prioritising the welfare and safety of Corps Members, staff and collaborating agencies, shutdown the 37 camps of the Scheme across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The proactive move which was devoid of prod from any quarter was to safeguard the Corps Members and NYSC Officials from contracting the dreaded Coronavirus, an action in consonance with the afore stated policy of the Corps.

“In November, 2020, the Scheme after putting in place necessary measures for safe reopening of camps, and guided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reopened its camps.

“It is imperative to restate that everyone coming into the NYSC camps must undergo COVID-19 test, Corps Members and officials alike. Only those that test negative are admitted into the camps.”

He however, advised members of the public to disregard the unbalanced and cooked-up reportage designed to deliberately create fear and panic in the minds of unsuspecting Nigerians as NYSC management shall continue to give priority attention to the welfare of Corps Members and Officials.