NYSC boss tasks Corps Members on renewed commitment to nation...

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Suleiman, has urged Corps members to renew their spirit of patriotism, zeal and commitment to national service, which according to him, are critical for engendering a prosperous nation.

Suleiman in his New Year message to Corps Members, said that in Nigeria’s demography today, youth remain an indispensable and greater part of the entire whole.

Therefore, he stressed that the future of the country rests on the shoulders of the youths and as such, it behoves you them to guard the country jealously.

“On behalf of Management and Staff of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme, I thank God whom it has pleased to make us see 2021, another brand new year which holds so much hope for us, and indeed our country, Nigeria.

“Doubtlessly, the outgone year 2020 was confronted by a lot of existential challenges, especially the COVID-19 pandemic which was unexpected and has been decimating millions of lives globally, with its attendant social and economic dislocations.

READ ALSO: You can access up to ₦3m — Sports Minister assures NYSC members

“Painfully and regrettably, our laid out programmes for 2020 were unfortunately and variously truncated by the pandemic which necessitated a national lockdown to safeguard the lives of the citizenry.

“In all these, I am overwhelmed with joy that in spite of the seemingly dashed aspirations, we are all alive to witness this new year.

“Let the distractions posed by the challenges of the past year never dim your resolve to pursue vigorously the ideals of nation building as members of the National Youth Service Corps Scheme, and in particular, as greater stakeholders in the project Nigeria.

“I charge you all, including the incoming 2020 Batch “B” Stream II Corps Members to work conscientiously and harmoniously towards building a strong indivisible, hate -free and economically viable nation. May God guide and protect you as you strive to achieve these noble objectives.” Ibrahim said

While expressing optimism that the new year will holds so much hope and aspirations for the living, he charged them to always take security seriously.

He said “stay safe by adhering strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols. Never you embark on night journeys. Kindly do well to break a journey that will take you beyond 6 pm. Together, we shall make Nigeria a great nation among the comity of developed nations globally.”