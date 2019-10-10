Mr Emmanuel Attah, the immediate past state Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun, has been appointed as the first Zonal Coordinator of the newly established zonal office of the corps in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that Attah was given the appointment (letter) by the National Headquarters of the corps on Monday and he is expected to resume at the NYSC Zonal Office in Osogbo.

NAN reports that Attah, who served as Osun NYSC coordinator from January 2017, was recalled to the corps headquarters in Abuja in June 2019 to become the Deputy Director, Training and Executive Decisions.

While he served as the state coordinator in Osun, Attah facilitated the construction of a modern bakery, garri processing plant and a clinic at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede.

The bakery and garri processing plant now produces bread and garri which are used to feed corps members during their orientation programme, while the clinic offers healthcare services to both the NYSC members and their host community.

He also put in place medical outreaches in various locations in the state under the NYSC Health Initiative for rural dwellers, while CCTV cameras were also installed at the NYSC permanent orientation camp.

Attah built a strong relationship with the state government and the people at the grassroots and he also introduced laudable ideas and innovations which made the Osun NYSC, the model of the scheme in the country.

Mr Adewale Adegoke, the current NYSC Coordinator in Osun, had disclosed to newsmen on Wednesday that the corps had established a South-West Area Office in Osun.

Adegoke disclosed that Osun emerged the zonal headquarters of the scheme for the South-West Zone, saying this development would decentralise the scheme’s activities and make monitoring of corps members easier.

He said the zonal office would be in charge of the six states in the South-West Zone and would be saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the mobilisation of corps members.

(NAN)