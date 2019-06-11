NYPF unveils skills, entrepreneurship training for 5,000 returned migrants

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

In a bid to curb the menace posed by irregular migration and the accompanying threat of human trafficking, the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), has unveiled a Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Project (SED-P) to enable create a sustainable livelihood to at least 5,000 returned migrants.

The Chairman and Founder of NYPF, Moses Siasia, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a conference with theme; ‘Strengthening a Multi-Stakeholder Partnership and Creating Cooperation in Curbing Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking’

While unveiling of the program, Siasia said the socio-economic and political significance of human trafficking and illegal migration considered by experts as a global threat, has over the years been exacerbated by the non-effective response by stakeholders in addressing the root-cause.

The NYPF Chairman noted that the constraints faced by the Nigerian government in the fight against Irregular Migrants and Human Trafficking has shown that government alone cannot find solutions to this problem, hence the initiative.

“The Skills, Entrepreneurship Development Project (SED-P) is a homegrown initiative of the NYPF, an offshoot of the International Action on Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Persons Conference projected to raise global and community awareness about the menace that has devastated communities and inflicts destitution on families.

“The programme will rehabilitate, develop capacities, empower, mentor and provide hope for returnees and unemployed, especially the youths.

“The NYPF Skills, Entrepreneurship Development Project (SED-P) model drives action in the areas of rehabilitation and recovery, capacity building and skill development, mentoring and apprenticeship, empowerment scheme and enterprise development support.”

He said that government in its effort had put in a lot of machinery in place over the years to help returned irregular migrants and today, after several efforts, it’s difficult to monitor their progress, trace their locations and empower them, not to talk of creating a sustainable livelihood for them.

“So the Nigerian Young Professionals deem it necessary because 90per cent of these returnees fall between the age of a young persons (18 – 40). We want to create a sustainable livelihood for these returnees. We want to build their capacity through the Skills, Entrepreneurship Development Project (SED-P) of NYPF.

“In the next 5-years, we want to see how many we can train and we will showcase them after 5-years to know how they have been able to contribute positively towards the growth and development of the society to help the economy of Nigeria.” He said

Siasia also disclose plans to embark on awareness campaign for Nigerian youths on the dangers of undertaking such dangerous trips especially in the affected states.

“We will go on road shows especially in the affected states like Edo, Delta, Ondo, Osun, Katsina and other reflag states to sensitise young people on the danger of going through such trafficking culture.

“We are trying to create an enabling environment and also work with government at all levels to create a sustainable livelihood for our young people.”