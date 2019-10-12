21-year old, Onyekachi Douglas was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2019 at the 32nd edition held in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State on Friday night.

The beauty pageant is organised yearly by Silverbird MBGN.

READ ALSO Keyamo vows to fight piracy in entertainment industry



Onyekachi who hails from Ibaa in Emohua LGA of Rivers state will represent Nigeria at the 69th edition of the Miss World pageant coming up on December 14, 2019 at the ExCeL London in London, United Kingdom.

Miss Nyekachi defeated 36 other contestants to become the most beautiful girl in Nigeria.

Nyekachi Douglas is to get a brand new car as the winner.